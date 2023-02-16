MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is kicking off her 2024 presidential campaign with a visit to New Hampshire this week.

Haley, the former twice-elected governor of South Carolina who turned 51 last month, formally announced her campaign in a video Tuesday. She is the first major Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump.

This week, Haley’s campaign hits the road, first stopping in her native state of South Carolina before making her way to New Hampshire and Iowa.

Considered more moderate than Trump, Haley is taking aim at both the former president and current President Joe Biden, calling for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

“America is not past our prime, it’s just that our politicians are past theirs,” Haley said at a campaign event. “We’re ready. ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future.”

New Hampshire is home to the first Republican presidential primary, but the Democratic National Committee recently voted to hold their first primary in South Carolina instead.

Because state law requires New Hampshire to hold the first primaries a week before other states, it is unclear what the 2024 presidential primaries will look like.

Haley will be in Exeter, NH on Thursday before holding a town hall in Manchester at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)