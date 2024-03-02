NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Needham on Saturday as she makes her final push ahead of the GOP primary on Tuesday.

Haley is trailing former President Donald Trump by about 16 points in the Bay State, according to the latest Suffolk University presidential primary poll. She has vowed to stay in the race through the GOP convention in July to be an alternative to Trump should one of the 91 criminal charges against him turn into convictions.

She’s also running low on campaign funding compared to President Trump, who made stops in North Carolina and Virginia, two states he has a comfortable lead over Haley in.

