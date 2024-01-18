HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ramped up her attacks on Former President Donald Trump Thursday just five days before New Hampshire voters are scheduled to head to the polls for this year’s Republican primary.

The only candidate with scheduled events in the state on Thursday, Haley spoke in Hollis and Hooksett on the same day that a new Saint Anselm College poll showed Trump in the lead with 52% of the vote.

Haley was scheduled to round out her schedule with another event in Henniker Thursday night.

“Trump says things,” Haley said. “Americans aren’t stupid to just believe what he says.”

“The reality is, who lost the House for us? Who lost the Senate? Who lost the White House? Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump,” she continued.

Haley was in second place in the Saint Anslem College poll at 38%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sat in last place at just 6%.

In her remarks, Haley asked voters to reject the chaos Trump brings.

“Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” she said. “My style is different. No vendettas. No drama. No vengeance. It’s about results.”

Trump held a rally in Portsmouth Wednesday night. Come Thursday, he was in Florida attending his mother-in-law’s funeral with his wife, Melania, and his son, Baron.

DeSantis, who also spoke in New Hampshire on Wednesday, had a series of events in his home state of Florida as well as South Carolina.

Though he wasn’t in the Granite State, DeSantis continued to deny reports he has given up on New Hampshire.

“I was on the ground doing town halls in New Hampshire the last two days,” he said. “Nikki Haley cannot compete with Donald Trump there. And the fact that she can’t do it there, she can’t do it anywhere.”

“She’s certainly not going to do it in South Carolina,” he continued.

DeSantis spoke on The Hugh Hewitt Show. Asked by the show’s host if he has enough money on hand to continue his campaign through the end of March, DeSantis said he does.

Each continuing their campaigns, DeSantis, Haley and Trump are all expected to be back in New Hampshire on Friday with additional events.

