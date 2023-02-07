BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital forced patients and staff to evacuate Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Brockton Fire Department were first called to the scene around 7 a.m. for a report of a fire in hospital’s transformer room. From there, the emergency response quickly grew in size as departments from surrounding communities were called in to assist.

With smoke pouring out of the back of the facility, evacuating patients became a priority while firefighters tried to make their way through the building.

“Part of the issue is the emergency generator also hooks into (the transformer), said Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. “So once the hospital went on emergency power, we still had a difficult time making our way in without it (being) overly dangerous because of the electrocution issues.”

Power to the entire hospital was later shut off by National Grid to ensure crews could safely maneuver inside.

By 9:30 a.m., Chief Nardelli said the flames had been knocked down and that firefighters were monitoring hot spots.

Throughout the morning, a line of ambulances could be seen in the hospital’s parking lot as personnel worked to move patients in need of critical care to facilities elsewhere.

“We have to make sure we have the resources to be able to move some of these sick and injured patients,” Nardelli stated during a news conference. “Out-of-hospital time is a big issue with these patients, and we need to make sure that we can get them to an appropriate facility, but we have to move them there swiftly.”

Multiple crews from at least nine nearby communities assisted with putting out the fire and moving patients, including personnel from Walpole, Weymouth, Holbrook and Randolph.

A hazardous materials team was also called in to monitor air quality.

Hospital officials said they were working to evaluate all patients and will make sure everyone is safe and placed in an appropriate place. At least 187 patients were at the facility when the fire first started.

As of 12:30 p.m., no injuries related to the fire were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

