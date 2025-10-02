METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine businesses in Methuen suspected of human trafficking have now been closed, according to city officials. Officials said five of those businesses were closed by the city, the other four were suddenly abandoned.

This comes after the Beauty Garden Spa in Menthuen was accused of allowing sexual acts to be performed for a fee. The manager of the business is being prosecuted.

Methuen Mayor D.J. Beauregard has directed a citywide assessment of suspected locations, saying human trafficking will not be tolerated.

Beauregard, Police Chief Scott McNamara, and Director of Health, Human Services and Inspections Caeli Tegan Zampach are also expected to announce the formation of the Methuen Human Trafficking Task Force and report the results of a week’s worth of work aimed at eradicating human trafficking from the city.

Beauregard is expected to call on other leaders statewide to also step up and eradicate human trafficking.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)