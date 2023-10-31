CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were arrested in Cambridge on Monday during a protest at the offices of an Israeli defense contractor, Cambridge police said.

Cambridge police said around 10 a.m., officers were at a peaceful protest of about 200 people outside Elbit Systems on Bishop Allen Drive.

Police said then some of the crowd broke through metal barricades and began vandalizing the business. Officers said they were assaulted as they attempted to place people under arrest for defacing the building.

Those arrested, aged 19 to 33, face charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. They will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

