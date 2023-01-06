BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people are without a home Friday morning after a fire reignited at a home on Bartlett Street in Brockton.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of the home around 8 p.m. Thursday and firefighters thought they had put it out. However, the fire spread up the back of the house and into the third floor.

Firefighters say one of the big challenges they faced is the design of the house, which has no firestops, making it harder to fight the flames. Neighbors even jumped in to help, one using a garden hose to try to keep the flames down.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries in the basement.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, the main fire is out, but firefighters remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)