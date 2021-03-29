Ninety-Nine Restaurants looking to hire more than 1,000 workers

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Ninety-Nine Restaurants on Monday announced that it is looking to hire more than 1,000 workers for positions at locations across New England as states continue to ease COVID-19 guidelines.

The Woburn-based chain will be hiring people through Monday, May 3, for positions including front and back of house staffing, prep cook, host/hostess, utility, line cook, bartender, server, supervisor, and manager.

“Employees are like family here at the Ninety Nine, we appreciate all of their hard work, and are excited to have the opportunity to continue to build our team,” said Charlie Noyes, president of Ninety Nine Restaurants. “After an unprecedented year, we welcome area residents to apply for a job at their local Ninety-Nine and enjoy working in a fast-paced and fun environment, while becoming a part of our family.”

Qualified and professional candidates that are passionate about the culinary world, enjoy a fast-paced environment, and demonstrate exceptional service skills are encouraged to apply.

