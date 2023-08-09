Dozens of people poured cold water over their heads during the ninth annual ALS Ice Bucket Challenge outside the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The challenge honors Pete Frates, the inspiration behind the ice bucket challenge. The Beverly native and former Boston College baseball player died following a battle with ALS in 2019.

“Pete’s presence is with us. He’s such an inspiration he’s such a hero to so many people especially those suffering from this disease,” John Frates, Pete’s father, said.

Pete’s parents, wife and daughter all took part in the challenge.

“It’s a mixed emotion day,” Pete’s mother Nancy Frates said. “We are committed to this mission to find a cure for this disease so we’re going to come back every August until a cure.”

This is the ninth year the Frates family has put on the event to help raise money for ALS research.

“Look at all the progress that has been going on,” John Frates said. “My hope and prayer is that this might be one of the last ones we ever have to do because it’s cured and that’s what we wish.”

Former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi was among those who showed up to support the cause.

“Great feeling to be out here in honor of Pete and what he’s done for this foundation for ALS, truly amazing,” Andruzzi said.

The ice bucket challenge has raised more than $220 million for ALS research, and while progress has been made on treatments, there is still no cure for the disease.

Pete’s family said they will continue to fight for the cure.

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need you to stay with us. and in the spirit of Pete, we will be resilient. We will be courageous, and we will be determined until we reach that goal,” Nancy Frates said.

