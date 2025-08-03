A 48-year-old New Jersey man died after suffering an apparent medical emergency while scuba diving about 150 miles off the coast of Cape Cod last week, officials said.

Joseph Maraani, of New Millstone Township was diving with a group aboard his boat “Tenacious” on July 20 when he experienced a possible medical emergency, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

Other members of the group pulled Maraani from the water and attempted lifesaving measures but were unable to revive him.

Investigators spoke with those on board and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners took custody of him. Foul play is not suspected.

His death is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Coast Guard and the New Bedford Police Department.

