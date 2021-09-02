BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Jersey man accused of killing two people who were found dead in a Bedford, New Hampshire hotel last month is now facing an additional charge.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Ashbury, New Jersey, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Nathan Cashman, 28, police said. Police allege Luckey purposely caused the death of Cashman by inflicting multiple chop wounds to his body with a machete-type knife.

Luckey was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls in the area of Country Inn and Suites around 7 p.m. found Cashman deceased in the lobby and David Hanford, 60, dead in a guest room.

Luckey is currently being held on preventive detention at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)