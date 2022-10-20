PRINCETON, N.J. (WHDH) — The body of a Princeton University student who was reported missing this week has been found on campus, according to law officials.

Authorities in New Jersey said 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, an undergraduate student, was found Thursday afternoon by a Princeton employee outside of the university’s Facilities grounds.

The Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor said her body was located around 1 p.m. and that while the cause and manner of her death is to be determined, there were “no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

Ewunetie was last seen on campus early Friday morning, according to the university. A search for her began earlier this week, with authorities providing details after her brother said her cell phone was pinged near a housing complex off-campus on Sunday, just two days after she was last seen outside her dorm.

