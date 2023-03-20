A military veteran from southern New Jersey is sharing his love for birds with a group of seniors.

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.

Piatt and his fiancé bought and raised birds as emotional support animals, and Piatt shared some of his favorite animals when he visited an assisted living facility in Vineland on Sunday.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side and I’ve been struggling with work and I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt travels around the region to visit senior citizen homes with his ducks.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)