BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A New Jersey woman who jumped off a sightseeing boat on a dare agreed to pay an $800 civil fine to resolve the case, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The woman jumped from the M/V Acadian as it was preparing to dock in Bar Harbor, plunging into Frenchman’s Bay and forcing operators to disengage the propellers and mount a rescue, according to court documents.

Video was captured of the woman admitting she did it for $500 while treading water on July 15, and she acknowledged her brother placed a $500 bet over whether she’d do it, prosecutors said.

She was cited under federal maritime law for interfering with the safe operation of a vessel.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday she agreed to an $800 civil fine. She had faced a fine of up to $25,000. Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

