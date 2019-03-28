No $768M Powerball jackpot but 5 big winners sold in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Although the $768 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wisconsin, there were some local winners to Wednesday’s night’s drawing.

A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at the Market Basket on Chelmsford Street in Chelmsford, according to the state lottery.

Four $50,000 winners were also sold in the Bay State — in Holliston, Milford, Saugus, and West Bridgewater.

All five the tickets matched four of the first five numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.

The ticket sold in Chelmsford included the Power Play option, which tripled the prize from $50,000 to $150,000.

Each of the prizes can be claimed within a year of the drawing.

