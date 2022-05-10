CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Air quality tests at a public housing complex in Chelsea found no presence of asbestos after debris from a bridge construction project was dumped nearby.

Consultants hired by the city tested individual housing units, common areas, and ventilation at the Chelsea Housing Authority properties. Soil samples will also be collected and tested.

The debris came from a bridge construction project on the Lynn-Saugus line and the Department of Transportation dumped it at a state-owned clover-leaf ramp area next to Route 1. It is covered with large white tarps with signs warning of “danger” from asbestos.

The state says it will begin removing the debris at the end of this week and that process could take a month to complete.

Chelsea officials claim the state never even told them the waste was coming.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)