BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy charged in connection with a shooting in Brockton earlier this month that left a man dead has been ordered held without bail.

Jeremy Depina, 15, pled not guilty Monday in Brockton District Court to a charge of murder in the death of 22-year-old Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Depina was arrested without incident in Taunton late last week.

Tashawn Brown, 17, has also pled not guilty to a charge of murder in Andrade-Monteiro’s death. He is also being held without bail.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ash Street around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 found Andrade-Monteiro in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Brockton police said.

Andrade-Monteiro was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he later died.

Depina and Brown are due back in court in March.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)