No bail for 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing woman ‘upwards of 20 times’ in Fall River apartment

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman inside an apartment in Fall River on Sunday evening has been ordered held without bail.

Heavenly Arroyo was arraigned Monday in Fall River District on a murder charge in connection with the death of Ana Vazquez, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a medical emergency at 220 Johnson Street, apartment 59F, around 5 p.m. found Vazquez suffering from multiple stab wounds on the second level of the residence, police said.

Investigators say Arroyo stabbed Vazquez “upwards of 20 times.”

Vazquez was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

While in custody, Arroyo allegedly yelled out, “I killed the old lady and I’m sorry,” a police report indicates.

Arroyo had recently been living in the apartment with Vazquez and her grandson, according to the DA’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.

