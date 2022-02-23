BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy charged in connection with a shooting in Brockton earlier this month that left a man dead has been ordered held without bail.

Tashawn Brown pled not guilty Wednesday in Brockton District Court to a charge of murder in the death of 22-year-old Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ash Street around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 found Andrade-Monteiro in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Brockton police said.

Fabio Andrade-Monteiro

Andrade-Monteiro was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he later died.

Prosecutors say Andrade-Monteiro was sitting behind the wheel of a van parked in the driveway when Brown opened fire on the vehicle.

“Mr. Monteiro died from a single gunshot wound to the head,” prosecutor Josh Gedratis told the court.

Prosecutors added that video evidence and text messages placed Brown at the scene of the alleged murder.

The shooting remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible.

Brown is due back in court in March.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)