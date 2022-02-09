MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is being held without bail in connection with a suspicious fire that tore through an Everett warehouse last month.

Michael Mambrino appeared Wednesday in Malden District Court on charges of burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter.

Flames tore through an abandoned warehouse on Norman Street in Everett around 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, leaving nearby buildings damaged and a firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Mambrino is also facing charges in connection with a house fire that broke out on Woodland Road in Brookline on Jan. 25.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling that blaze, Brookline police said.

The house was vacant and no other injuries were reported.

Mambrino is slated to appear in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

