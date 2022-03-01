QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man charged in connection with a shooting in Quincy that claimed the life of a Weymouth High School student last month was ordered held without bail on Tuesday.

Jaivon Harris, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy in connection with the death of 17-year-old Nathan Paul.

Nathan was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a crashed car in the area of Palmer Street on Feb. 15 around 6:30 p.m., Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

He was taken to a Boston trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nathan was a Weymouth High School senior who played on the football team.

His father, Gregory, said Nathan was getting ready to turn 18 in March and trying to decide where he wanted to go to college.

“He didn’t deserve to die. He was only 17 — a kid,” Gregory Paul told 7NEWS.

Weymouth High School had set up grief counselors for students and staff following Nathan’s death.

There was an outburst in court toward the end of the arraignment after judge announced Harris would be held without bail. His family says Jaivon is not a killer. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 1, 2022

