BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last month has been ordered held without bail.

Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard, pled not guilty Wednesday in Quincy District Court to a charge of murder in the death of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley, of Boston, according to the Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the mall on the afternoon of Jan. 22 found Beasley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he later died.

Police say Hammond-Desir fled the mall following the shooting. He was captured Wednesday morning in Boston’s Dorchester section after spending weeks on the run.

The owner of the mall has since pledged to beef up security by adding features like a K-9 unit, more armed guards and more security cameras.

In 2020, a 15-year-old girl was wounded following a fight between two groups of people where a man opened fire at the plaza. That man has since been sentenced to eight years in jail.

Hammond-Desir is due back in court on March 15 for a probable cause hearing.

