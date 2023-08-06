PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man accused in connection with a deadly shooting in the Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth last month appeared in court Monday to face a murder charge in the case.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said police initially responded around 2:40 p.m. on July 12 after receiving several calls reporting a shooting at the state forest.

On scene, the DA’s office said first responders found Robert Aponte-Flores, 25 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face, left arm and right collarbone. Aponte-Flores was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

A 7NEWS crew in Plymouth observed a major police presence on July 12 after this shooting.

In its update this week, the DA’s office said state police secured an arrest warrant for Macedo one day after the shooting. Authorities then arrested Macedo without incident at an apartment in New Bedford on Saturday.

The DA’s office said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Macedo is due back in court in October.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)