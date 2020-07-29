No bail for 20-year-old man charged in shooting death of Boston woman

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Boston woman in Lowell last month has been ordered held without bail.

Xavier Dejesus was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

DeJesus was added to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’s Most Wanted Fugitive list earlier this month.

He was arrested on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at a home on Stevens Street in Fall River. He attempted to evade capture by running out the back door, then running back inside and down into the basement, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Coral Street around 3:30 p.m. on June 23, found Mendez suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the front seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Roy, 20, of Lowell, was also arrested Tuesday for allegedly assisting DeJesus with evading police capture, according to Ryan.

A preliminary investigation indicates that DeJesus and Mendez were known to each other and allegedly engaged in a dispute over the possession of a motor vehicle prior to the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

