No bail for 21-year-old man accused of murdering parents inside Middleboro home

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of killing his parents in their Middleboro home has been ordered held without bail.

Ryan True was arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court on two counts of murder. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers performing a well-being check at a home at 3 Highland St. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday found Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, dead, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

All three lived in the Highland Street home, which investigators say was splattered with blood.

Ryan True was carrying a knife and still wearing blood-stained clothes when was he arrested in connection with their deaths around noon, prosecutors said.

Before being taken into custody, he allegedly called his half-brother and said that “things went bad” and that he “did what he had to do,” a prosecutor told the court.

Renee True had been a school bus driver in the Middleborough School District since 2007.

Superintendent Brian Lynch said grief counselors will be provided for students and staff.

“Renee was a hard-working and dedicated employee,” Lynch said in a statement. “It was clearly evident that she cared about every child she transported every day. She will be greatly missed by our transportation department and our entire school community.”

David True was beloved employee at MCE Dirtworks in Eastham.

“We at Dirtworks are heartbroken over the sudden and tragic loss of one of our own. David True was truly one of the best men we have had the privilege of knowing,” the company said in a Facebook post. “His charisma and passion for his work were contagious; a true leader. He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Ryan True is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

