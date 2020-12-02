No bail for 21-year-old man charged in fatal Malden shooting

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Malden has been held without bail, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Zachary Dimaro, 21, was arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful possession of ammunition in the death of 25-year-old Joshua Mercier.

Officers responding to the area of Cross Street just after midnight on Tuesday found Mercier suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his chest, according to Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.

Mercier was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests Dimaro allegedly discharged a firearm during an encounter with Mercier at his home on Greenwood Court.

A subsequent search of Dimaro’s home is said to have yielded about two pounds of marijuana, ammunition, and more than $3,000 in cash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

