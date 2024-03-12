HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Haverhill man has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting, officials announced.

Derick Moncion was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz, of Haverhill, according to a joint statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.

Ruiz was found dead in the area of Riverview Street in North Andover.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)