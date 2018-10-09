No bail for 3 Boston men arrested in Canton home invasion involving AR-15-style assault weapon

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Boston men have been held without bail in connection with a brazen home invasion in Canton on Monday during which one of them is accused of brandishing an AR-15-style assault weapon, officials said.

Josiah Holmes 18, Drijon Holmes, 18, and Timothy Fleming, 19, were arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges, including home invasion and possession of a large capacity firearm.

Officers responding to a report of a male walking behind a home on Neponset Street with a “machine gun” about 1:37 p.m. were directed to a second-floor apartment, where they spotted a suspect at a rear door with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, according to Canton police.

At the same time, police say a female resident of the apartment was escaping by climbing out of a window. Upon realizing police had arrived, three masked suspects fled the apartment in different directions, according to police.

All three men were nabbed a short while later and taken into custody.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

The female resident was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Monday night, Canton Deputy Police Chief Helena Rafferty said, “All responding officers were unharmed. Their bravery and professionalism are to be commended. The members of the Canton Police Department take this time to reflect on our fellow officers (most recently in South Carolina) who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We are so very grateful that today was a good day for law enforcement.”

The men are due back in court at a later date for a dangerousness hearing.

