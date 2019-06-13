No bail for 43-year-old man accused of punching children waiting for school bus in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man has been ordered held without bail on assault charges after police say he violently attacked and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at two children as they waited for a school bus in Salem on Wednesday morning.

Scott Deharo, of Salem, was arraigned in Salem District Court Thursday on two counts of assault and battery on a child resulting in injury, two counts of assault and battery to intimidate, three counts of assault, three counts of assault to intimidate, and disorderly conduct.

Officers responding to the Loring Towers complex parking lot around 6:30 a.m. found two injured children, one of whom was suffering from a bloody nose, court documents said.

Deharo, who fled the scene, was found nearby and taken into custody.

Prior to the incident, police say officers called to the complex around 4 a.m. found Deharo walking the hallways and drunkenly banging on doors.

Deharo exited the building about two-and-a-half hours later, rushed at the children, physically assaulted them, and yelled an array hateful words at them before verbally assaulting some parents who were standing nearby, according to court documents.

He is due back in court at a later date for a dangerousness hearing.

