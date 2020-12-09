BOSTON (WHDH) - A 71-year-old Roxbury man who allegedly beat his girlfriend to death with a piece of furniture during an altercation on Tuesday night has been ordered held without bail.

Alan Washington was arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court on charge of murder in connection with the death of his 58-year-old girlfriend. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to a call for a person down at an indoor crime scene in the area of 1990 Columbus Ave. around 7:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from apparent traumatic injuries inside a 19th-floor studio apartment, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington was taken into custody after investigators found “blood throughout the apartment,” court documents indicate.

In an interview with police, Washington allegedly told detectives that he tried to strangle his girlfriend after she took his cocaine. He then reportedly grabbed a piece of furniture and struck her over the head.

Rattled residents of the high-rise apartment say they are shocked to learn of the incident.

“It’s tragic to hear that. It’s shocking and scary because I live here,” Ses Kelly said. “I never expected something like that to happen around here.”

Washington is due back in court in January.

The incident remains under investigation.

