FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old Taunton man who allegedly killed his wife over the summer has been ordered held without bail.

Edmund Silveira was arraigned Monday in Fall River Superior Court on a charge of murder after formally waiving his rendition in Rhode Island, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bay Street in Taunton on the evening of Aug. 29 found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira wounded in the driveaway.

Dianne was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A SWAT team later found Edmund unconscious in his home with several puncture injuries to his wrist and neck, which authorities say appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds.

Edmund was treated at a Rhode Island hospital and later detained in the Ocean State.

He is due back in court on Nov. 15 for a pretrial conference.

An investigation remains ongoing.

