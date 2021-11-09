BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man who allegedly struck a girl in the back of the head with a metal pipe and tried to drag her into the woods on Monday afternoon has been ordered held without bail pending the outcome of a mental health evaluation.

Naeem Patrick, 29, was arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault with intent to rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Patrick was arrested by members of the Boston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unity along with the Sexual Assault Unit around 8:30 p.m. Monday in connection with the alleged attack that occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Sharp Street, Boston police said.

Prosecutors say Patrick had hit the juvenile female in the head from behind with a pipe before trying to drag her toward a nearby wooded area.

A judge sent Patrick to Bridgewater State Hospital to undergo a mental health evaluation after a clinician told the court that he seemed confused and preoccupied.

Patrick is due back in court on Nov. 29 for a dangerousness hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

