No bail for bank robbery suspect caught gambling at Plainridge Park Casino

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole man accused of committing multiple armed robberies was ordered held without bail Thursday following his arrest while gambling at the Plainridge Park Casino, officials said.

Joseph Hickson, 36, was arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Wrentham District Court.

He was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday after East Providence, Rhode Island police notified Massachusetts State Police that he was inside the casino, according to state police.

Police believe Hickson is responsible for robbing a bank in East Providence earlier this week.

Franklin police also suspect he’s the man who was recorded while robbing a bank in town two weeks ago.

He’s also suspected of being responsible for a bank robbery last month in Cranston, Rhode Island.

East Providence police say they found evidence when they searched Hickson’s Walpole home and his car.

