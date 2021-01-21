BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston attorney facing rape and breaking and entering charges has been ordered held without bail.

Gary Zerola, 49, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing

The criminal defense lawyer, who was once named one of “People” magazine’s most eligible bachelors, surrendered to police last Friday after authorities asked the public for help tracking him down.

Prosecutors allege Zerola and a friend drove a victim, who was drunk, home before later returning, breaking into the woman’s house and raping her.

“Her recollection is being driven home, being sick due to alcohol-related illness, being helped to her apartment and next thing she knew, after Mr. Zerola and the other person left, Mr. Zerola being back at the apartment and raping her,” the prosecutor said in court during Zerola’s arraignment last Friday.

Zerola is already facing charges in Suffolk Superior Court for the alleged rape of a different woman in 2016, and had posted $10,000 bail in that case, according to the office of the Suffolk County District Attorney.

An investigation remains ongoing.

