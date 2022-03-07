BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been ordered to be held without bail in connection with a weekend stabbing, according to the district attorney’s office.

Reginald Bly, 52, was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a non-fatal stabbing that occurred in the area of Washington Street in Roxbury shortly before midnight Saturday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

“We will not tolerate violence in our communities. Individuals who commit low-level and non-violent offenses will be met with access to diversion opportunities, treatment and services. But those who inflict violence and show no regard for the lives and safety of others must be held accountable to ensure that those who live, work and visit in Suffolk County communities can do so without fear,” Hayden said.

The victim of the stabbing self-transported to a local emergency room, according to police. They were able to identify Bly as a suspect.

