BOSTON (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Boston man accused of opening fire in the Back Bay Wednesday night faced a judge Friday.

Witnesses told police they had to run for cover after a suspect, later identified as Brandon Sicard, fired more than a dozen rounds at two other men running through the bustling shopping district.

A window on a Boylston Street storefront was blown out by the bullets and so was the window on a woman’s car.

“The first witness told officers she was walking on Newbury Street and she saw two men running,” Assistant District Attorney Colleen O’Neill told the court. “She said she heard something that sounded like a gun. She stated she saw a man dressed in all white start shooting at the men.”

Those same witnesses who provided testimony about the events said they recognized Sicard as the shooter because they had seen him standing outside a luxury eyewear store several times.

According to the arrest report, Sicard is the owner.

On Friday, Boston police were outside the store to keep people from going inside.

Back in court, prosecutors asked for a dangerousness hearing and argued the timing of the shooting created a dangerous situation.

“This is a very scary incident that took place in broad daylight in the middle of a summer night when lots of people were on Newbury Street,” O’Neill said. “Mr. Sicard is very lucky no one was injured during this incident.”

Sicard’s attorney disagreed and told the judge that Sicard should be let free because he’s owned the Newbury Street business for 10 years and has no criminal record.

A judge ordered him held without bail.

Investigators are still searching for the two men Sicard allegedly fired at.

