BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty in connection with an alleged kidnapping that happened during recess at Roxbury elementary school last week.

Officers were called to the David A. Ellis Elementary School on Walnut Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the attempted kidnapping, according to police.

Teachers and school staff members told investigators that three children were approached by a Black man in a gray suit while playing at recess. They said that man, later identified as 58-year-old Charles Marriro, tried to pull one of the kids away by their arm and said he wanted them to come play basketball with him.

The children allegedly fled from the man and reported the incident to a staff member, according to Boston police.

Police then obtained a photo of Marriro, which led to his arrest on Thursday.

“Children should expect to be safe and protected at school. This is one of a parent’s worst fears,” said Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins. “We will hold this individual accountable.”

Marriro is facing charges of assault and kidnapping of a child, according to Boston police.

The man’s lawyer on Friday argued that Marriro should not be charged with kidnapping, as he believes Marriro’s alleged actions were no worse than attempted kidnapping.

Marcus Young, a father of two young children who lives across the street from the school, said he is relieved that Marriro has been arrested.

“I’m happy to know that whoever is trying to take kids without their permission is off the street and I hope that they keep him off the street if he deserves to be kept off the street,” said Young.

Marriro was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on December 29.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)