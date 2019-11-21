No bail for Brookline murder suspect who allegedly stabbed victim in heart, neck, bowel

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a person known to him at a park in Brookline has been ordered held without bail.

Singha Ouen, of Brookline, was arraigned Thursday in Brookline District Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of 20-year-old Nicolas “Cole” Kern, of Brookline, according to Brookline police.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Amory Park around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found Kern suffering from nearly a dozen stab wounds, police said.

He was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he later died after receiving extensive emergency surgery, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

Doctors observed 10 stab wounds on Kern’s body, which included wounds to his heart, neck, torso, and bowel, a police report indicated. The wounds were said to be consistent in size, indicating a knife was used in the attack.

Investigators say they used technology and help from the community to track down Ouen and the knife.

Ouen was arrested at a home on Wallace Circle in Malden after investigators reportedly found blood in the hallway of his Brookline apartment and blood-stained clothes and towels that were discarded in a hamper.

A text that Ouen sent after the encounter read, “It’s all good, my friend hid the knife in Allston,” according to the report.

Police wrote in the report that a witness stated Kern had met up with Ouen to purchase prescription pills but that a struggle ensued and Kern dropped to the ground.

Ouen is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.

