MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was ordered to be held without bail Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Randolph man last week.

Michael Stanton Jr., of Chelsea, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of 20-year-old Craig McDonald Jr. that occurred in Everett on Friday, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Everett police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Revere Street and Second Street. Upon their arrival, they were told that McDonald was taken to the Emergency Department at CHA Everett Hospital, according to police. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A preliminary investigation indicates that McDonald was sitting in a car with two friends when a man walked up to them and fired into the driver’s side window.

Stanton was identified as the alleged shooter by witnesses and surveillance video of the scene.

He was arrested Tuesday night without further incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stanton is due back in court on Nov. 10.

