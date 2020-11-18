No bail for Chelsea man charged with rape, kidnapping in Boston Public Garden assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man facing aggravated rape and kidnapping charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the Boston Public Garden has been ordered held without bail.

Francisco Romero, 38, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including aggravated rape, assault with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping, according to Boston police.

Romero was arrested in the area of 31 Library St. in Chelsea early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported sexual assault in the area of 2 Charles St. around 2 a.m. on Nov. 8 spoke with the victim who said she encountered the suspect on Bromfield Street and he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common to the Public Garden, where he sexually assaulted her.

Romero stood just out of the view of cameras during his arraignment.

He is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

