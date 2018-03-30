LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A Texas couple arrested after a major weapons bust at a Tewksbury hotel appeared in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Francho Bradley and Adrienne Jennings were ordered held without bail on several charges, including illegal possession of firearms.

Police arrested Bradley and Jennings after investigators said they found a number of guns — including several rifles and a silencer — in the suspects’ room at a Residence Inn last Saturday.

According to investigators, Bradley initially called police after he believed someone was trying to break into the room. He later reportedly told police he works for a secret government agency but did not give any other details.

Bradley’s attorney said all the weapons recovered by police are “pyrotechnic props” related to Bradley’s job, saying he sells “components of this” to the military.

