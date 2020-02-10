No bail for Dominican man charged in deadly Worcester barbershop shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dominican Republic native has been ordered held without bail in connection with a 2013 shooting inside a Worcester barbershop that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man, authorities announced.

Eduardo Montero, 42, was arraigned Monday in Worcester Superior Court on charges including murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

An arrest warrant was issued for Montero for allegedly murdering Eliezer Rivera inside the Fadeaway Barbershop on Chandler Street on Nov. 1, 2013.

Officers responding to the barbershop found Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed Montero had fled the country.

He was arrested last year in the Dominican Republic, according to Early’s office.

U.S. Marshals accompanied Montero back to the United States on Friday.

“This arraignment is the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Early said in a news release. “Credit goes to Worcester police detectives who conducted a thorough investigation and identified Eduardo Montero as the suspect.”

Montero’s case was continued to March 10.

