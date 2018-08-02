No bail for Dorchester man accused in shooting that killed 1, wounded 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was ordered held without bail Thursday in connection with a July shooting that left one man dead and wounded a second, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said.

Odell Sanders, 21, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of murder, being an accessory after the fact to murder, assault with intent to murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a report of 13 shots fired in the area of Norfolk Street on the evening of July 25 found 27-year-old Jorge Baez Jr. and 18-year-old man seated inside a black SUV, each suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Baez died of a gunshot wound to the torso. The second man was severely injured and taken to Boston Medical Center.

Surveillance cameras captured a silver SUV pursuing the victims’ vehicle on Norfolk Street immediately before the shooting, police said. Shots were fired from the suspect vehicle after it pulled up alongside the victims at a traffic light and sped off, according to prosecutors.

The suspect vehicle was located about an hour after the shooting at Sanders’ Ellington Street residence. During the execution of a search warrant, investigators located shell casings inside the vehicle, one of which was a ballistic match to those found at the scene of the fatal shooting, prosecutors said.

Sanders is due back in court on Sept. 14.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)