No bail for Florida man accused of stabbing mother, stepfather in Bridgewater

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Florida man accused of viciously stabbing his mother and stepfather in Bridgewater early Monday morning has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Andrew Soto-Bonnett, 27, of Leesburg, Florida, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Brockton District Court on a slew of serious charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and mayhem.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls from a duplex on Yoke Road around 5 a.m. found bloodstained floors, along with a 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the head, face, and neck, Bridgewater Police Capt. Thomas J. Schlatz said.

The woman was stabbed 19 times and the man was stabbed six times, authorities said. They were rushed by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries.

Their names have not been made public.

A preliminary investigation suggests Soto-Bonnett, who flew to Massachusetts on Sunday to stay with his parents, called his mother into the hallway as she was getting ready for work and repeatedly stabbed her before turning the knife on his stepfather when he tried to intervene.

Police said Soto-Bonnett was arrested without incident after officers found him smoking a cigarette with a knife in hand.

Soto-Bonnett was taken to the Bridgewater police station before being transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

A judge has ordered him to undergo a psychiatric observation at Bridgewater State Hospital before returning to court.

