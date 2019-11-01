No bail for Groveland man accused of repeatedly raping child

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Groveland man accused of repeatedly raping a child has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Christopher Shramko, 52, was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court on three counts of rape of a child with force and one count of child rape aggravated by age difference, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 7.

Shramko was arrested Thursday night after officers were contacted by a mandated reporter to whom the alleged victim disclosed the allegations. The victim claimed Shramko raped her multiple times several years ago.

In a statement, Groveland Police Chief Jeff Gillen said, “While these allegations are deeply troubling, we do not believe that there was a threat to the public at large.”

