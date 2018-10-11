No bail for Haverhill woman accused of driving high with 2 kids in the car

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs with two children in her car has been ordered held without bail on impaired driving charges, officials said.

Kimberly Desrochers, 37, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Salem Superior Court to two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

Desrochers crashed a 2007 Honda into a tree on Killam Hill Road in Boxford back in June with her 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter in the backseat, officials said.

Desrochers was heading home after going to Salem to meet up with an ex-boyfriend to buy heroin and admitted to shooting up prior to the crash, according to prosecutors. She allegedly stated she was on other drugs as well.

All three were taken to Beverly Hospital. The boy was later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a serious head injury.

She was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 25.

