BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered a homeless man to be held without bail after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler from an Amherst home earlier this month.

Jimmy Lee Sanchez, 35, appeared in Eastern Hampshire District Court Monday for a dangerousness hearing as he faces charges of breaking and entering nighttime for felony, larceny from a building, assault and battery, attempt to commit a crime to wit kidnapping, and larceny under $1,200.

Officers responding to a reported intruder at a Spring Street residence around 2 a.m. on March 13 learned that the victims were awaken to the sound of someone in their home before finding an unknown man on the second floor holding their 20-month-old child, Amherst police said.

The man tried to exit the home with the toddler but the victims pursued him and fought him outside their home before wrestling their child safely from his arms, police added.

The unknown man fled the area on foot and after a daylong investigation, Amherst detectives say they were able to identify Sanchez as a suspect.

Sanchez was arrested on March 14 on an outstanding warrant.

The victims reported minor injuries.

