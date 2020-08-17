No bail for juvenile charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Stoughton that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Randolph boy last month has been ordered held without bail.

Jaylen Wallace, 17, was arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court on charges in connection with the death of Christian Vines, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parked car at the Walnut Park condominiums on Jones Terrace on the afternoon of July 21, according to law enforcement officials. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Neighbors told police that they heard gunshots coming from a silver Honda parked in the lot.

Vines was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Wallace was arrested at the Wrentham Outlets on Friday night, weeks after the alleged murder.

Annette Vines, Christian’s heartbroken mother, spoke with reporters after Wallace was denied bail.

“He’s a wonderful kid, he’s my baby,” Anette said of her late son, who was a graduate of Avon High School. “It’s hard, it really is.”

Nikyla Vines, Christian’s sister, accepted his high school diploma just days ago.

“Christian’s memory will continue to live on through us, through his friends,” Nikyla said. “He was just a great kid.”

Wallace’s attorney declined to comment when asked about his client’s alleged role in the shooting.

He is due back in court next month.

