No bail for Lowell man charged in deadly stabbing after marijuana deal gone bad

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is being held without bail in connection with a deadly stabbing that followed a botched marijuana deal near the University of Massachusetts at Lowell campus Monday night, officials said.

Victor Crespo, 21, of Lowell, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing Asiatic Alvarez, 18, of Lowell, who was found fatally stabbed in the area of Lawrence Drive about 7 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Crespo, who was arrested in Lowell without incident, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

Authorities say an investigation suggests Crespo and Alvarez had agreed to meet to exchange money for marijuana prior to the stabbing.

Prosecutors allege Crespo stabbed Alvarez three times because of a disagreement over money.

“This defendant admitted to stabbing the victim and claimed that the victim attempted to purchase the marijuana with a phony $100 bill,” Prosecutor Chris Tarrant said.

The victim’s father, Hector Alvarez, was overwhelmed by emotion as he spoke about his son outside of court.

“My son was a great man. He was a good boy, well loved,” he said. “They took his life too early.”

Crespo is due back in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)