No bail for Lynn man accused of running over victim, dragging him down street

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man accused of running over and dragging another man with his car during an apparent road rage incident on Tuesday night has been ordered held without bail.

Roland Allen, 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Lynn District Court on a slew of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating on a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and assault with intent to murder. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to a disturbance on Winnepurkit Avenue learned that Allen struck another man with his vehicle during an altercation before dragging him down the street, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Allen was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a 23-year-old man from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to Assistant Essex County District Attorney Danielle Doherty-Wirwicz.

“The victim ran after the vehicle. It turned around, accelerated, and struck the victim, dragging the victim underneath the vehicle,” she told the court.

Witnesses Dante Cazano and Mark Ballard jumped into action to help free the victim, who was left lodged under Allen’s car.

“I literally lifted up the car,” Dante Cazano told 7News. “We got it about a foot off the ground and then that’s when we dragged him out.”

The violent incident stemmed from an ongoing Facebook feud between Allen and the victim, according to investigators.

Allen is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

